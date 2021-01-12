Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Cobie Ray Elliott, 19, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Elliott was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
Lydia Marie Flores, 40, of Longview, was held Monday on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon as well as a violation of parole on possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond on the two charges and an affidavit of surety on a possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance charge was $30,500. She was also being held on an affidavit of incarceration on an evading arrest or detention charge. Flores was arrested by Longview police at about 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Marshall Avenue.