Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Cole Lynn Gibson, 23, of Henderson was being held Monday on $5,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property valued between $100 and $750 in value.

Longview police arrested Gibson and booked him into jail at 2:24 a.m. Monday.

■ Dandy Wheat, 64, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property valued between $100 and $750.

Kilgore police arrested Wheat and booked him into jail at 2:18 p.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.