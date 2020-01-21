Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Cole Lynn Gibson, 23, of Henderson was being held Monday on $5,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of property valued between $100 and $750 in value.
Longview police arrested Gibson and booked him into jail at 2:24 a.m. Monday.
■ Dandy Wheat, 64, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property valued between $100 and $750.
Kilgore police arrested Wheat and booked him into jail at 2:18 p.m. Sunday.