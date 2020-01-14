Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Timothy Jeremy Freeman, 31, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance. He also faced a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Longview police arrested Freeman at 9:11 p.m. Sunday.
■ Deborah Lee Ramsey, 48, of Henderson was being held Monday on $45,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of controlled substance and on a Harrison County warrant for violation of parole on a previous conviction for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Longview police arrested Ramsey at 10:28 p.m. Sunday.