Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lacorian Dwayne Davis, 28, of Longview awaited bond Monday on a charge of fraud and use or possession of between five and 10 items of identifying information. He also faced fines for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia and several outstanding fines for public intoxication and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Longview police arrested Davis and booked him into jail at 2:38 a.m. Monday.
■ Robert Ashton Laferney, 21, of Longview was released Monday on a surety bond on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Laferney at 2 a.m. Monday.