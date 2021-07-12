Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Carl Michael Ellison, 58, of Beckville, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $27,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Ellison was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Jaylen James Shans-Sheppard, 25, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:31 p.m. Friday.

Sonya Lafaye Washington, 32, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $30,500 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass. Washington was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:55 a.m. Friday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

