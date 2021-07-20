Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joe Melvin Blanton, 44, of Longview was released Friday on bonds totaling $17,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Blanton was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Diane Rose Guillen, 69, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $40,500 on charges of fraud use/possess identifying information between 10 and 50 items, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and theft of mail — more than 30 addresses along with two affidavits of incarceration. Guillen was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Paul Brent Hopkins, 42, of Tyler, was held Monday on bonds totaling $37,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair along with two affidavits of incarceration. Hopkins was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 12 p.m. Friday.
Lashay Lovett McGowan, 31, of Dallas, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $32,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. McGowan was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Johnathan Dewitt Moore, 39, of Fort Worth, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon. Moore was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Trey Allen Poafpybitty, 24, of Longview, was released Monday on $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault. The offense date was listed in jail records as Nov. 8, 2020. He was arrested and booked into the jail at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rickey Allen Townsend, 39, of Gilmer, was held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Townsend was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 1:10 a.m. Monday.