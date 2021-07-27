Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Leroy Green Jr., 57, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $105,000 on charges of two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
James Robert Hendrix, 46, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Hendrix was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:15 p.m. Friday at Peavine Road and Texas 135.
Ashley Mae Nicole Jones, 34, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested by Longview police at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Luis Antonio Percaz Olvera, 40, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of burglary of a building and theft of property between $100 and $750. Olvera was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Texas 149.
Connie Porter, 56, of Longview, was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Porter was arrested by Longview police at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Bacle Road,
Jessie Kaline Tovar, 36, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held on a blue warrant out of Austin. Tovar was arrested by Longview police at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Estes Parkway and West Loop 281.