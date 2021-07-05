Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Darren McDale Brown Jr., 37, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Lisandro Soto Estrada, 35, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Estrada was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Justin Michael Morrow, 30, of Alba, was released Monday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and two counts of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Morrow was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the jail at about 2:20 a.m. Monday.
Travis Allen Peyton, 47, of Kilgore, was held Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Peyton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Shemeca Tenae Wallace, 33, of Dallas, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Wallace was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at about 10:25 a.m. Sunday.