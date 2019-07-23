Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bazaree Quintes Brown Jr., 19, of Longview was being held Monday on a $6,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for affidavit of surety to surrender on a previous charge of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Melton Street.
■ Aimee Deshon Clayborn, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on $12,500 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs; a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture for failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information; and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Clayborn was arrested by Longview police at 1:10 a.m. Monday at Covington Drive and South Green Street.
■ Antwone Jamell Rugley, 26, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Rugley was arrested by Longview police at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.