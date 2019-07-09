Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Tavares Jerome Akins Jr., 24, of Longview was being held Monday on $1,500 in bonds on warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for nonpayment of court fines for unsecured child under age 8 in a seat belt, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and not having a commercial driver’s license. He awaited bonds on warrants from the Arlington Police Department on charges of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault.
Akins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Santos Armando Almazan, 30, of Carthage was being held Monday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a fine for a warrant from Longview police for no driver’s license.
Almazan was arrested by Longview police at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of West Loop 281.
■ Stacie Lauren Cole-Jones, 34, of Kilgore was released Monday on $35,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing; and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Cole-Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Stone Street.
■ Freddie Lawrence Smith, 58, of Longview was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Smith was arrested by Longview police at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Nikki Drive.
■ Donald Ray Willis, 64, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Willis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:55 a.m. Monday at FM 2751 and Lonesome Pine Road.
■ Ryan Oneal Wilson, 40, of Longview was released Sunday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance and faced a payment plan on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for nonpayment of court fines for driving with an invalid license.
Wilson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:39 a.m. Sunday on Marshall Avenue east of Spur 63.