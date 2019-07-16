Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Clayton Berry, 33, of Longview was released Monday on a $40,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date, family or household member.
Berry was arrested by White Oak police and booked in at 2:46 p.m. Sunday.
■ Samantha Lee Brown, 28, of Louisiana was being held Monday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of assault causing bodily injury under the family violence statutes.
Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 10:48 p.m. Sunday.
■ Calvin Lloyd Galey, 56, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $1,000 bond on a Rusk County warrant accusing him of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He also faced a warrant from the Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for a payment plan on a charge of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Galey was booked in at 2:53 a.m. Monday.