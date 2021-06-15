Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joseph James Blackshear, 44, of Longview, was held on $7,500 bond Monday on a warrant of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. The offense date was listed on jail records as July 27. Blackshear was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 3:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 80.
Thomas Hunter Brantley, 18, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $38,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brantley was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday. The arrest location was not available.
Steven Fitzgerald Clayton, 50, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $55,000 on charges of assault of family/household member impede breath/ circulation and two counts of aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon. Clayton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked at about 7:35 p.m. Friday. The arrest location was not available.
Randolph Michael Floyd, 49, of Longview, was released Monday on $10,000 bond on a warrant of failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register life/annual. The offense date was listed in jail records as April 29, 2020. Floyd was arrested and booked into the jail at about 3:40 a.m. Monday. The arrest location was not available.
Bryson Freeman, 28, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $80,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying a weapon. Freeman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:20 p.m. Friday at Texas 31 and Crain Estates.
Keiosha Shantral Hadnot, 26, of Mesquite, was released Monday on bonds totaling $55,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Hadnot was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Texas 31 and Loop 281.
Albert Nuel Jones Jr., 44, of Longview, was held Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Jones was arrested by Longview police at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Bodie Street.
Ryan Chase McNeal, 43, Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. McNeal was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 10 p.m. Sunday. The arrest location was not available.
Angela Dean Offield, 48, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and a bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Offield was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Judson Road.
Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 29, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $24,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana as well as bond forfeitures on three additional drug charges. Polk was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The arrest location was not available.
Quinntevin Gevon Riley Jones, 27, of Henderson, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $210,000 on charges of delivery of between 1/4 ounce and 5 pounds, fraudulent possess/use credit or debit card less than five, manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Riley Jones was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The arrest location was not available.
Aaron Martin Wilson, 31, of Big Sandy, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wilson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:15 a.m. Monday on East Goforth Road.