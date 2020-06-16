Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Laroderick Motell Brown, 29, of Shreveport was being held Monday on two charges of burglary of habitation. Bonds had not been set Monday.
Longview police arrested Brown and booked him into jail at 5:59 a.m. Monday.
■ William Todd Kemp, 38, of Longview was being held Monday after a grand jury indictment on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Kilgore police arrested Kemp and booked him into jail at 2:29 a.m. Monday.
■ Roscoe James Thompson, 33, of Longview was being held Monday on a charge of violation of probation from a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Thompson and booked him into jail at 7:55 a.m. Sunday.
■ Larry Joe Turner, 32, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
Longview police arrested Turner and booked into jail at 2:27 a.m. Monday.