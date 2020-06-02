Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dewayne Lamont Black Jr., 21, of Longview was being held Monday on $125,000 in bonds on three charges of burglary of vehicle; two charges of theft of a firearm; and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Black was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:27 a.m. Sunday.
Kyarea Shevondala Bolden, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old and on two warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violations of probation on previous convictions of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 and possession less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Bolden was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:07 a.m. Sunday.
Timothy Royce Byrd, 44, of Henderson was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Byrd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:54 a.m. Sunday.
James Lee Daniels Jr., 33, of Longview was being held Monday on $8,500 in bonds, one with conditions, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and evading arrest or detention, with previous conviction.
Daniels was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 6:08 a.m. Sunday.
Dezarea Lynn Hartless, 37, of Waskom was being held Monday on $13,000 in bonds on a charge of tamper/fabricate evidence with intent to impair and a charge of failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information. Bond had not been set Monday on a warrant out of Rusk County on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hartless was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:48 a.m. Sunday.
Cristen Earl Hill, 45, of Hallsville was being held Monday on a charge of burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Monday.
Hill was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Michael David Mason Jr., 40, of Kilgore was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mason was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 4:38 p.m. Sunday.