Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Devonta Leavelle Allen, 17, of Kilgore, was held Monday on $25,000 bond on a charge of unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age. Allen was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Kilgore Street.
Tabitha Berrios, 23, of Longview, was held Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Barrios was arrested by Longview police at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of McCann Road.
Suzette Daniel Edwards, 29, of Gladewater, was held Monday on three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Bond information was not available. Edwards was arrested by Gladewater police at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Spencer Street.
Anthony Jamuel Evers, 29, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $27,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Evers was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Clover Lane and Melton Street.
Rondrick Marqualin Grant, 26, of Kilgore, was held Monday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and resist arrest search or transport. Bond information was not available. He was also held on affidavits of incarceration on seven previous charges. Grant was arrested by Kilgore police at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Roberto Jackson, 41, of Longview, was released Sunday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Center Street.
Leonard Earl Johnson, 54, of Longview, was held Monday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Eastman Road.
William David Rhodes, 49, of Longview, was released Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Rhodes was arrested by Longview police at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Tupelo Drive.
Reno Ramen Spearman, 27, of Longview, was held Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation intend other felony. Spearman was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Young Street.
Thomas Wilson, 50, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Wilson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Pine Tree Road.