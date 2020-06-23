Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eric Floyd Findley, 36, of Longview was being held Monday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Findley and booked him into jail at 9:46 p.m. Saturday.
Maria Elena Perez, 20, of Longview was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Perez and booked her into jail at 1:01 a.m. Sunday.