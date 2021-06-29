Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dustyn Carroll, 35, of Hawkins, was held Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Carroll was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into the jail at about 2:14 a.m. Sunday.
Marvin Dewayne Ray, 35, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $126,500 on on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, assault causing bodily injury family violence and bond forfeiture related to three other charges. Ray was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Dantrel Lamar Robert, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $113,500 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of bond/protective order and a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Robert was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.