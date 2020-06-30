Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ezekiel Steven Cooke, 28, of Bernice, Louisiana, was being held Monday on $9,500 in bonds on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old, possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cooke and booked him into jail at 3:36 a.m. Monday.
■ Sean Tyler Boo Boo Huffman , 21, of Longview was released Monday on a $15,000 bond after a grand jury indictment on a charge of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 in damages.
Longview police arrested Huffman and booked him into jail at 3:22 a.m. Monday.
■ Jeremy Lee Phelps, 38, of Kilgore was released Sunday on a $500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Gladewater police arrested Phelps and booked him into jail at 3:47 p.m. Sunday.