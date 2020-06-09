Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jennifer Renee Brown, 37, of Henderson was being held on $15,000 in bonds Monday on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Brown and booked her into jail at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
■ Elizabeth Denmark, 22, of Kissimmee, Florida, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a family member/date/household member, with a weapon.
Longview police arrested Denmark and booked her into jail at 3:31 a.m. Sunday.
■ Dani Gayle Fitch, 30, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15.
Kilgore police arrested Fitch and booked her into jail at 11:34 a.m. Sunday.
■ Patrick Odell Garrett, 42, of Henderson was being held Monday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive, intent to give false information. He also was being held on a warrant out of Rusk County on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, but bond had not been set on that charge Monday.
Longview police arrested Garrett and booked him into jail at 2:21 a.m. Sunday.
■ Kelley Louise Harger, 50, of Tatum was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
Longview police arrested Harger and booked her into jail at 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
■ Ron Derrick Marshall, 36, of Arlington was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Marshall and booked him into jail at 12:37 a.m. Monday.
■ Bruce Franklin Stevens, 45, of Mount Pleasant was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Stevens and booked him into jail 8:16 p.m. Sunday.
■ James Casey Warren, 42, of Longview was being held Monday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of possession between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Longview police arrested Warren and booked him into jail at 10:23 p.m. Sunday.