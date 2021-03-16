Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kieara Lashay Black, 23, of Longview, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and a bond forfeiture o an aggravated assault causing bodily injury/family violence charge. Black was arrested by Longview police at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday at High and Tyler streets.
Seth Elijah Brady, 30, of Gilmer, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlicensed carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Brady was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Gilmer Road.
Patrick Dewayne Burns, 48, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Burns was arrested by Longview police at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bertha Avenue.
Kenya Jamal Jenkins, 26, of Longview, was held Monday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child int/know/reck/criminal negligence and public intoxication. Bond information was not available Monday afternoon. Jenkins was arrested by Longview police at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday at John Street and Garfield Drive.
Clemmie Terrell Johnson, 28, of Dallas, was held Monday on bonds totaling $8,000 charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Johnson was also held on a parole violation in Dallas County. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 20.