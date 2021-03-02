Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jessie Daniel Gibson, 34, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Gibson was arrested by Longview police at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Gilmer Road.
Casey Scott Green, 36, of Big Sandy, was held Monday on bonds totaling $8,000 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, unauthorized use of vehicle and stealing or receiving a stolen check. Green was arrested by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cutter Road.