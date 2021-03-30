Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brettany Erin Baugh, 29, of Henderson, was released Friday on a $15,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The offense date was listed in jail records as May 4, 2019. Baugh was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Rusk County.
Tomas Dejesus Cardona, 32, of Longview, was held Monday without bond on a charge of aggravated kidnapping bodily injury/sexual abuse. The offense date was listed in jail records as March 19. Cardona was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 a.m. Friday in Smith County.
Paul Douglas Cash, 38, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $13,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Cash was arrested by Longview police at about 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Culver Street.
Craig Allan Dietz, 24, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was held Monday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Dietz was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Texas 135.
Brianna Elaine Farrell, 23, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $22,000 on charges of unlicensed carrying a weapon, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of less than 1 ounce of a controlled substance. Farrell was arrested by Longview police at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
Chelsey Lynn Kapphahn, 28, of Hallsville, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Kapphahn was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Gilmer Road.
Joshua Paul LaFosse, 38, of Crowley, Louisiana, was held Monday on bonds totaling $10,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and unlicensed carrying a weapon. LaFosse was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m. on Texas 135.
Jeremy Cole Legget, 40, of Harleton, was held Monday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of assault family/household member with a previous conviction, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Legget was also held without bond on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Charles Mayfield, 33, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Mayfield was arrested by Longview police at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Green Street.
Brandi McAlister, 39, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. McAlister was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 a.m. Friday at Energy Drive and U.S. 259.
Ashley Nichole Ray, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Ray was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Alpine Road.
Joel Roberts, 39, of Marshall, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
James Dee Stephens, 63, of Longview, was released Monday without bond on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Stephens was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Texas 31.
LaDarion Devon Taylor, 36, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, unlicensed carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Taylor was arrested by Longview police at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Leon Demetri Watkins, 43, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Watkins was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Magnolia Vesta streets.
Xavis Hakeem Wilcox, 30, of Dallas, was released Friday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not listed on jail records. Wilcox was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 1:50 p.m. Friday on I-20.