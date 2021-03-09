Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Esteban Maya Cardona, 32, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Cardona was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 259 and FM 1844.
Izaiah Wayne Cox, 18, of Longview, was held Monday on a $15,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of burglary of a habitation. Cox was arrested by Longview police at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Myrtle Street.
Catherine Michelle Dailey, 50, of Tatum, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Dailey was arrested by Longview police at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
Casey Lloyd Haddock, 43, of White Oak, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Haddock was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Eastman Road.
Bryan Ortiz, 18, of Longview, was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Ortiz was arrested by Longview police at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Myrtle Street.
Joe King Powell, 40, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Powell was arrested by Longview police at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of North Eastman Road.
James Aaron Riggins, 35, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Riggins was arrested by White Oak police at about 3:45 a.m. Monday on Texas 42.
Desmond Lamar Simmons, 33, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $28,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Simmons was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at Green Street and Tyler Street.
Camealious Tatum, 28, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $18,500 on charges of unlicensed carrying a weapon, fleeing a police officer, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Tatum was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. No arrest location was given on jail records.
Terence Leon Traylor, 35, of Dallas, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Traylor was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 20.
Isaac Emilio Trejo, 23, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Trejo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Avenue and Fourth Street.