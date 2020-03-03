Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Philip Eugene Grammer, 55, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more.
Longview police arrested Grammer and booked him into jail at 10:57 p.m. Sunday.
■ Kymberly Angelique Paulsen, 50, of Las Vegas was being held Monday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued between $100 and $750 in value, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Paulsen and booked her into jail at 4:01 p.m. Sunday.
■ Adam Jacob Row, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on a Smith County warrant related to a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Row and booked him into jail at 12:07 p.m. Sunday.
■ Dirk Welch, 33, of Laurel, Mississippi, was released Monday on a surety bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Welch and booked him into jail at 8:47 p.m. Sunday.