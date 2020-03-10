Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ William Thomas Dykes, 41, of Lufkin was being held Monday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of the manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of controlled substance.
Gladewater police arrested Dykes at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.
■ Carson Lee McGhee, 22, of Gladewater was released Monday on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and faced two traffic tickets. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested McGhee at 11:07 p.m. Sunday.
■ Desmond Simmons Sr., 30, of Longview was being held Monday on $105,000 in bonds on charges of the manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of controlled substance and possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Simmons at 9:43 p.m. Sunday.
■ James David Summers, 40, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant on a charge of theft of less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Longview police arrested Summers at 2:20 a.m. Monday.
■ Kelvin Bernard Worth, 24, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault of family/household member, with previous convictions. He also faced several outstanding traffic fines.
Longview police arrested Worth at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.