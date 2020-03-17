Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Laderrion Negio Brooks, 24, of Longview was being held Monday on $202,000 in bonds on two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of 2 ounces to 4 ounces of marijuana.

Longview police arrested Brooks on Sunday.

■ Carlos Estrada, 27, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Kilgore police arrested Estrada on Sunday.

■ James Todd Harrington, 56, of Longview was being held on $6,000 bond Monday on a charge of possession of a less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Harrington on Sunday.

■ Shacoya Nakendra Mishia Jackson, 21, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Longview police arrested Jackson on Sunday.

■ JD Starling, 38, of Longview was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation.

Longview police arrested Starling on Sunday.

