Gregg County Jail
Information from police and jail records:
■ Orion Leonadis Barber, 29, of Longview was released Sunday on $32,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture/delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Barber was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 9:38 a.m. Sunday.
■ Jaion Brown, 19, of Diana was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Brown and booked him into jail at 6:19 p.m. Sunday.