Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

Information from police and jail records:

■ Orion Leonadis Barber, 29, of Longview was released Sunday on $32,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture/delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and 2 counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.

Barber was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 9:38 a.m. Sunday.

■ Jaion Brown, 19, of Diana was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Brown and booked him into jail at 6:19 p.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.