Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Hunter Robert Wilson Atchley, 24, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury. Atchley was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Young Street.
Francisco Bernal, 51, of Kilgore, was held Monday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bernal was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on Driftwood Lane.
Dairius Newson, 24, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Newson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Lake Lamond Road.
Priscilla Kay Solomon, 45, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $17,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Solomon was arrested by Longview police at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Loop 281.
Matthew Martin Wood, 34, of Henderson, was held Monday on bonds totaling $85,000 on charges of burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transport, criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000 and theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass greater than $30,000. Wood was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday at P&W Sales.