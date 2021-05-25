Gregg County Jail
Christy Marie Demmitt, 41, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Demmitt was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Gilmer Road.
Mark Henry Dison, 35, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $420,000 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon in Rusk County. He was also held without bond on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Dison was arrested by Longview police at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Julius Charles Feggett Jr., 29, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information and unlicensed carrying a weapon. He was also held on a violation of probation for a prior charge of driving while intoxicated with a BAC more than .15. Feggett was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Texas 31.
Juancito Merrills, 55, of Longview, was held Monday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Merrills was arrested by Longview police at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of LeTourneau Drive.
Kenneth Peter Mitchell, 35, of Gilmer, was released Sunday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Mitchell was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at High and Whaley streets.
Sabrina Briann Newman, 25, of Tatum, was held Monday on bonds totaling $61,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 43 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Newman was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Friday at High and College streets.
Casey Benton Hoose Piburn, 35, of Mineola, was held Monday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Piburn was arrested by White Oak police at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Old U.S. 80 and Texas 42.