Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Crystal Nichole Black, 39, of Heartland was being held on $4,500 in bonds Monday on a charge of criminal trespass and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Black was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:41 a.m. Monday.
David Eugene Hopkins, 44, of Tatum was being held without bond Monday after the 124th District Court issued a warrant on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury.
Hopkins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:57 a.m. Monday.
Kamar Massaoudou, 24, of New York state was being held Monday on a charge of sexual assault. Bond information had not been set Monday afternoon.
Massaoudou was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:03 a.m. Monday.