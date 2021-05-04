Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brantsen Joel Castloo, 29, of Longview, was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Castloo was arrested by Longview police at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Joplin Drive.
Glyn Sheppard Crane Jr., 63, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Crane was arrested by Longview police at about 3:05 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Padon Street.
Larry Gene Farnham, 63, of White Oak, was released Sunday on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Bond information was not available. Farnham was arrested by Longview police at about 5:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
Ray-Neishia Diana Kirven, 27, of Kilgore, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $20,000 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Kirven was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Meadowgreen Drive.
Courtney Philpott, 30, of Kilgore, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of credit card or debit card abuse. Philpott was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday at Texas 42 and FM 1252.
Bernard Lee Richardson, 37, of Longview, was released Monday on a $50,000 bond on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify and public intoxication. Richardson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Club Sensation.
Dantrel Lamar Robert, 38, of Longview, was released Friday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of arson. Robert was arrested by Longview police at about 1 p.m. Friday at Lake Lamond.
Bailey Ariana Cardova Turner, 17, of Longview was released Monday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of assault of a public servant and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Turner was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. at Young and Houston streets.