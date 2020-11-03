Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dustin David Dorgan, 43, of Gilmer, was held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a grand jury indictment of credit or debit card abuse. Dorgan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10:30 a.m. Friday in Claiborne Parish.
Chad Young Harrington, 34, of Hallsville, was held Monday on bonds totaling $47,500 on a charge of burglary of a habitation and an affidavit of incarceration for theft of less than $2,500 worth of property with two or more previous convictions. Harrington was arrested by Longview police at 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of LeTourneau Drive.
Cassidy Cheyenne Poarch, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Poarch was arrested by Longview police at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Estes Parkway.
Isaias Reynaga, 20, of Longview, was held Sunday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of assault causing bodily injury/family violence. Reynaga was arrested by Longview police at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive.
Thomas Christian Shelmire, 21, of Dallas, was released Saturday on a $20,000 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Shelmire was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 1:55 p.m. Friday on I-20.