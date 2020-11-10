Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Willie Lee Anderson II, 24, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $23,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and the unlicensed carrying of a weapon. He was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of West Loop 281.
Devin Armstrong, 18, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $31,000 on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Jewel Drive and Flanagan Drive.
Debrycelon Demond Becks, 36, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and affidavits of incarceration on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, two charges of possession of a dangerous drug, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Becks was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Estes Parkway.
Kadayous Deshun Betts, 24, of Daingerfield, was held Monday on bonds totaling $48,000 on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Betts was arrested by Gladewater police at about 10 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Upshur Avenue.
Valerie Copes, 43, of Marshall, was held Monday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Copes was arrested by Longview police at about 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Branden Alexander Davis, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Davis was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 12 a.m. Sunday at I-20 and Texas 135.
Manuel Esquivel, 23, of Longview, was released Saturday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying weapon. Esquivel was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The location of his arrest was not available Monday.
Dion Latrell Gardner, 31, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Gardner was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at North Eastman Road and East Marshall Avenue.
I T Grant IV, 35, of Rockwall, was held Monday on bonds totaling $116,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Grant was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday on I-20.
Jerry Lamar Hightower, 44, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair along with an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Hightower was arrested by Longview police at about 2:20 a.m. Monday on South Green Street.
Dequincy Montreal Hollins, 46, of Houston, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hollins was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Sunday on the 3000 block of Estes Parkway.
Buford Leroy Lucas, 44, of Kilgore, was held Monday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. Lucas was arrested by the Department Public Safety troopers at about 11:55 a.m. Friday on FM 2205.
Patricia Jo Bacon Merritt, 55, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Merritt was arrested by Longview police at about 1:53 a.m. in the 700 block of Texas Street.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas, 59, of Longview, was held Monday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue.