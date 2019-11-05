Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lanier Wendell Mays, 37, of Longview was being held Monday on $7,000 in bonds on possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Mays at 8:17 p.m. Sunday.
■ Angel Ann Mitchell, 28, of Tyler was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mitchell at 12:12 a.m. Sunday.
■ Brandon Demetri Polk, 26, of Longview was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation.
Longview police arrested Polk at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
■ Teresa Lynn Woodard, 47, of Longview was being held Monday on $18,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance; a warrant from the County Court at Law after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; and failure to identify, fugitive, intent to give false information. She also faced fines for walking on the wrong side of the road and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Longview police arrested Woodard at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.