Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Courtney Renee Latham, 32, of Longview was being held Monday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Latham and booked her into jail at 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
■ Thomas Perry, 40, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Perry and booked him into jail at 7:43 p.m. Sunday.
■ Patrick Nigel Williams, 32, of Marshall was being held Monday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility. He also faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams and booked him into jail at 12:50 a.m. Monday.