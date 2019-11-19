Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Phillip Nicol, 33, of Longview was being held Monday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance. Bond had not been set Monday.
Longview police arrested Nicol and booked him into jail at 6:36 p.m. Sunday.
■ Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Munoz, 31, of Kilgore was released Monday on $40,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and an unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Kilgore police arrested Rodriguez-Munoz and booked him into jail at 11:19 p.m. Sunday.