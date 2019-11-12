Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Solomon James Morris, 24, of Longview was released Monday on surety bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Morris and booked him into jail at 12:35 a.m. Monday.
■ Joshua Daniel Steddum, 32, of Henderson was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and faced a warrant on a charge of theft of property.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steddum and booked him into jail at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.
■ Breayan Trejo, 24, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trejo and booked him into jail at 4:26 p.m. Sunday.
■ Jackson Monteith Tully, 26, of Henderson was released Monday on $5,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, false drug test/falsification device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tully and booked him into jail at 1:17 a.m. Monday.