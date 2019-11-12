Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Solomon James Morris, 24, of Longview was released Monday on surety bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Morris and booked him into jail at 12:35 a.m. Monday.

■ Joshua Daniel Steddum, 32, of Henderson was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and faced a warrant on a charge of theft of property.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steddum and booked him into jail at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.

■ Breayan Trejo, 24, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trejo and booked him into jail at 4:26 p.m. Sunday.

■ Jackson Monteith Tully, 26, of Henderson was released Monday on $5,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, false drug test/falsification device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tully and booked him into jail at 1:17 a.m. Monday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.