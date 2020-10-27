Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Aroldo Chavarria, 49, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Texas 31.
Glenn Charles Davis Jr., 45, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $10,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport along with an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Jeremy Roy Gallant, 41, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $60,000 on two grand jury indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gallant was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Road.
Jerome Andre Grant, 38, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Grant was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Eastman Road.
David Clay Holmes, 61, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. Friday at Gilmer and Reel roads.
Cheston Demon Hudson, 31, of Longview was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Hudson was arrested by Longview police at about 3 a.m. Saturday at East Melton Street and South Mobberly Avenue.
Labryson Marquis Orange, 26, of Kilgore, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $53,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Orange was arrested by Longview police at about 2 a.m. Sunday at Jewel and High streets.