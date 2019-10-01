Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Conner Frank Acheson, 20, of Longview was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault/family violence by impeding breath of circulation.
Longview police arrested Acheson at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
■ Cody Len Bartlett, 39, of Hallsville was being held Monday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and an outstanding traffic ticket.
Longview police arrested Bartlett on early Monday morning.
■ Emanuel Lee Coats, 43, of Longview was being held Monday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents arrested Coats at 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
■ Christopher S. Scarcella, 36, of Gladewater was released Sunday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon and two outstanding traffic tickets.
Gladewater police arrested Scarcella on Sunday.
■ Trevor D’Jaun Tinney, 18, of Overton was being held Monday on $32,500 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and warrants related to charges of assault/family violence and obstruction or retaliation.
Kilgore police arrested Tinney on Sunday.
■ Javier David Vargas, 29, of Longview was being held Monday on $14,500 in bonds on charges of assault of a public servant and failing to identify by giving false information. He also faced several outstanding traffic tickets.
Longview police arrested Vargas on Sunday.