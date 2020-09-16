Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Matthew Christopher Carlisle, 20, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $140,000 on six drug-related charges and a charge of credit card or debit card abuse on the elderly. Carlisle was charged with three counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of U.S. 259 Business.
Kenneth Wayne Ford, 41, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:19 p.m. Friday on U.S. 259 Business.
Tracy Allen Jackson, 28, of Royse City, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $17,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:55 p.m. Friday at Smackover Street and South Commerce Street in Kilgore.
Joshua Michael Scott, 23, of Ore City, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. 259.