Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Derrion Deroyce Green, 36, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $23,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Longview police arrested Green at about 12:40 a.m. Monday. The arrest location was not listed on jail documents.
Bethany Denee Hensley, 37, of Longview was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Hensley at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at Young Street and Eastman Road.
Nashun Ymeil Denique Roberts, 41, of Longview, was released Friday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Bond information was not available. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roberts at about 9 a.m. Friday at the 124th District Court.
Daroyce Lawayne Smith, 30, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Longview police arrested Smith at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lane Wells Drive.