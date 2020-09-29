Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jason Christian Abston, 46, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Abston at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday at Patterson Park.
■ Louis Bradley, 52, of Longview, was held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. Bradley was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive.
■ Andrew James Breen, 59, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Longview police arrested Breen at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of McCann Road.
■ Clifton Wayne Craver, 37, of Gladewater, was released Saturday on a $30,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Gladewater police arrested Craver at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Tenery Street in Gladewater.
■ Suzette Morgan Edwards, 55, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense and an affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Edwards was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at about 9 a.m. in 124th District Court.
■ Joshua Brody Ethridge, 46, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Ethridge was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway.
■ Dylan Scott Grinovich, 20, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Grinovich was arrested by Longview police at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of West Loop 281.
■ Jeffery Headrick, 35, of Longview, was held Monday on a grand jury indictment for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Longview police arrested Headrick at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Reel Road.
■ Lucious Leroy Hillary, 53, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $106,000 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and affidavits of incarceration for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Hillary was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Shana Renee Mestas, 43, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Mestas was arrested by Longview police at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Avenue and Ward Drive.
■ Kirtesh Maneklal Patel, 43, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. The Department of Public Safety arrested Patel at about 12 a.m. Monday at Marshall Avenue and Methvin Street.
■ Alize Aljustic Templeton, 24, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $18,500 on charges of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Longview police arrested Templeton at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Idylwood Drive.