Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Catherine Marletta MacDonald, 44, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.

MacDonald was booked into jail at 5:50 p.m. Sunday by Kilgore police.

Skyla Marhurin, 18, of Katy was released Sunday on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable.

Marhurin was booked into jail at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

Sean Pike, 45, of Longview was held awaiting arraignment Monday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Pike was booked into jail at 8:40 a.m. by Longview police.

Madison Kathryn Sisson, 22, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was held Monday awaiting arraignment on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Sisson was booked into jail at 5:43 a.m. by DPS troopers.

Derek Jason St. Amant, 45, of Longview, was held Monday awaiting arraignment on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.

St. Amant was booked into jail at 1:46 a.m. Sunday by DPS troopers.

Baylee Paige Youngblood, 23, of Gilmer was released Monday on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable.

Youngblood was booked into jail at 11:48 p.m. Sunday by White Oak police.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.