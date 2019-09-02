Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Catherine Marletta MacDonald, 44, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $1,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
MacDonald was booked into jail at 5:50 p.m. Sunday by Kilgore police.
Skyla Marhurin, 18, of Katy was released Sunday on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable.
Marhurin was booked into jail at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
Sean Pike, 45, of Longview was held awaiting arraignment Monday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pike was booked into jail at 8:40 a.m. by Longview police.
Madison Kathryn Sisson, 22, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was held Monday awaiting arraignment on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Sisson was booked into jail at 5:43 a.m. by DPS troopers.
Derek Jason St. Amant, 45, of Longview, was held Monday awaiting arraignment on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
St. Amant was booked into jail at 1:46 a.m. Sunday by DPS troopers.
Baylee Paige Youngblood, 23, of Gilmer was released Monday on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable.
Youngblood was booked into jail at 11:48 p.m. Sunday by White Oak police.