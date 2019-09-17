Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Ariana Aguilar, 19, address unknown, was released Monday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Longview police arrested Aguilar and booked her into jail at 7:56 a.m. Sunday.

■ Isaiah Demon Curtis, 29, of Longview was held Monday on a charge of sexual assault. Bond had not been set Monday.

Longview police arrested Curtis and booked him into jail at 1:10 a.m. Monday.

■ Kendall R. Ravellette, 57, of Longview, was held Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge. Bond had not been set Monday.

Longview police arrested Ravellette booked him into jail at 9:57 a.m. Sunday.

