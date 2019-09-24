Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Susan Martin Bobbitt, 52, of Overton was released Sunday on $5,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger child, criminal negligence.
Kilgore police arrested Bobbitt at 8:34 p.m. Sunday.
■ Veronica Lynn Cotten, 29, of Longview, was being held Monday on a Harris County warrant on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond information was not available.
Kilgore police arrested Cotten at 8:37 p.m. Sunday.
■ Gwendolen Waller Hampton, 39, of Longview, was being held Monday on $11,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug. She was also being held on a warrant for attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance that carried a $2,500 bond.
Longview police arrested Hampton at 12:22 a.m. Monday.
■ Adam Douglas Morgan, 17, of White Oak was being held Monday on $35,000 total in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested Morgan at 9:03 p.m. Sunday.
■ Amanda Cristina de Oliveira Morias, 22, of Longview, was being held Monday on $3,500 in bonds on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury family violence and fraud, destroy/removal concealment writing.
Longview police arrested Morias at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.
■ Rans Wayne Mullins, 22, of Longview was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of family/house member impedes breath/circulation.
Longview police arrested Mullins at 11:39 p.m. Sunday.
■ Jerry Wayne Reeves, 44, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance. He also was being held on $25,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Kilgore police arrested Reeves at 9:03 p.m. Sunday.
■ Tyler Scott Wallace, 24, of Ore City was being held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault on a security officer. He was also being held on $932 in court costs for park with no/expired disabled plates.
Longview police arrested Wallace at 8:41 a.m. Sunday.