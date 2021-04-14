Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Shadiamond Marceades Imunique Chaseberry, 28, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and no driver's license. She also faced charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana for which bond information was not available. Chaseberry was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday at Marshall Avenue and Center Street.

Alonzo Riccardo Clark, 33, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a bond forfeiture on a prior fraud charge. Clark was arrested by Kilgore police at about 6:30 a.m. Monday  in the 3200 block of U.S. 259.

Jennifer Cochran, 47, of Lindale, was released Tuesday without bond on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Cochran was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9 a.m. Monday in Smith County.

Tevin Martez Flemings, 29, of Pineville, Louisiana, was released Monday on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Flemings was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:05 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20.

Lauren Nicole Martin, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was also held on eight affidavits of incarceration related to prior charges. Martin was arrested by Longview police at about 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Birdie Place.

Emily Alyce Moody, 39, of Tatum, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Moody was arrested by Longview police at about 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Justin Ray Taylor, 41, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Taylor was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Ledbetter Street.

Vincent D Wayne Traylor, 22, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Traylor was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:15 p.m. Monday on I-20 westbound.

Brayden Patterson Walker, 26, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Walker was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of US 259 Business.

Ostin Wineck, 26, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wineck was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of US 259 Business.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

