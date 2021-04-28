Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lisa Michelle Brown, 42, of Godley, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Andrew Erwin Jr., 43, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $52,500 on charges of theft of firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Erwin was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sycamore Lane.
Corey Lane Evans, 39, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building and without bond on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Evans was arrested by Longview police at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Fourth Street.
Billy Devoe Gray, 29, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Gray was arrested by Longview police at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Express Inn.
Cole Lynn Gibson, 24, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on an affidavit of incarceration on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Gibson was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Deraymond Horton, 26, of Longview, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Horton was arrested by Longview police at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
William Gareth Johnson, 29, of Longview, was released Friday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of invasive visual recording. The offense date was listed as Feb. 21. Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:45 p.m. Friday in the North Jail Lobby.
Matthew Blake Jones, 31, of Tatum, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jones was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:55 p.m. Monday in Rusk County.
Francisco Assael Lozoya, 23, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $9,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Lozoya was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:50 a.m. Monday at FM 1252 and Texas 135.
Jamie Marshall, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. She was also held on an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Marshall was arrested by Longview police at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Alpine Road.
Logan Matthew McCoy, 18, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. McCoy was arrested by Longview police at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Pine Tree Road.
Chanerica Chantel Nelson, 25, of Longview, was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Nelson was arrested by Longview police at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Motel 6 on South Access Road.
Corey Barnard Parker, 51, of Longview, was held Tuesday on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. No bond information was listed in jail records. Parker was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Pine Tree Road.
Zachary Seth Patterson, 22, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Patterson was arrested by Longview police at about 12:35 a.m. Monday. Arrest location is unclear in jail records.
Tohbie Kay Powledge, 42, of Gilmer, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Powledge was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 1:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. 80.
Rikki Lee Ramirez, 35, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on a charge of burglary of a building. Ramirez was arrested by Longview police at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Jalen Marcel Reese, 19, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $115,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. He was also held on five previous charges. Reese was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of U.S. 259.
Isabella Smith, 18, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was released Sunday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not listed on jail records. Smith was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on I-20.
John Tamez, 46, of Longview, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Tamez was arrested by Longview police at about 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Marla Amelia Velazquez, 33, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Velazquez was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:55 a.m. Saturday at West Texas 31 and Robertson Street.
Nikita Nichole Waldon, 34, of Gilmer, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Waldon was arrested by Longview police at about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.