Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Danizy Lyn Arthur, 40, of Tatum, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Arthur was arrested by Longview police at about 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Joseph William Fiquette, 36, of Overton, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Fiquette was arrested by Kilgore College Police at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Commerce and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Breden Jamell Ford, 18, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $22,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and tampering with identification numbers. Ford was arrested by Longview police at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday at West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway.
Malorie Faith Gipson, 28, of Kilgore, was released Monday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Gipson was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday at High and Whaley streets.
Brandi Letoi Herndon, 44, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held without bond on four parole violations. Herndon was arrested by Longview police at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at North Eastman Drive and Eden Drive.
Stephen Michael Hewitt, 30, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of abandoning endangering child int/know/reck/criminal negligence and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hewitt was arrested by Longview police at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Studio 6 on Texas 31.
Kaylyn Brooke Jackson, 27, of Marshall, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Studio 6 on Texas 31.
Yair Jesus Rodriguez, 28, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $14,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon. Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Buchanan Avenue.