Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Rodney Atkinson, 45, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of assault causing bodily injury and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Atkinson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Eastman Road.

Robert Bennett Jr., 49, of Harleton, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bennett was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday at Birdie Park.

Kalik Jamal London Sr., 22, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. London was arrested by Longview police at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Cheryl Street.

Michael Antwan Lyons, 47, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a probation violation on a driving while intoxicated charge. Lyons was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday at Birdie Park.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.