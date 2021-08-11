Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Rodney Atkinson, 45, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of assault causing bodily injury and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Atkinson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Eastman Road.
Robert Bennett Jr., 49, of Harleton, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bennett was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday at Birdie Park.
Kalik Jamal London Sr., 22, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. London was arrested by Longview police at about 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Cheryl Street.
Michael Antwan Lyons, 47, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a probation violation on a driving while intoxicated charge. Lyons was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday at Birdie Park.