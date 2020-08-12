Gregg County JailAll information from police and jail records:
Justin Hargis, 26, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Hargis was arrested by Longview police at about 10 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Fourth Street.
Erica Rea Martin, 34. of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Martin was arrested by Longview police at about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Broadway Drive.